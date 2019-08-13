Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for vandalism at an Upstate church.
It was on Sunday, when deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were called to Fairview United Methodist Church on East Church Road in Easley for vandalism.
Deputies say when they arrived they met with a member of the church who told deputies there had been extensive damage to the church's windows and gravestones adjacent to the church.
Deputies say approximately 24 square windows were broken and all appeared to be broken with a stick or a bat. Deputies also say multiple headstones suffered damage as well.
At this time, deputies don't have any suspects in the case.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office's Forensics unit was assigned to help with the investigation.
If you have any information surrounding the incident, deputies ask you call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-12517.
More news: Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy officials say was abducted in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.