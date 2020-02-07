Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are offering a $1,000 reward leading the the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for two separate homicide cases the county is investigating.
The first murder too place on December 28, 2019 in the 1400 block of West Market Street in Anderson for a shooting incident. Deputies say Stevie Lashun Anderson was shot following an altercation. Anderson was transported to the hospital but died of his injuries.
The second incident occurred the morning of January 20, 2020 when the body of 18-year-old Mericus Scott was discovered in a retention pond on Appleton Street. Deputies believe Scott was shot at another location then transported to the pond where he was discovered by a nearby resident.
Deputies say tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
You can also submit a tip here online or via the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app by clicking here.
