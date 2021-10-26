RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office seek information regarding a shooting that happened into a vehicle in Ellenboro Oct. 22.
Deputies said they were told to go to the 74 bypass area and the Race Path Church Road overpass, according to the office. The victim was heading east bound on 74 bypass towards Cleveland County.
When deputies spoke with the victim they said the victim told them he heard a loud noise inside the vehicle and thought a rock had hit the outside. He realized after he pulled over that it was not a rock, but a round has been fired from a gun. The victim told deputies he didn't know who would do that to him.
The office said shell casings were located on Race Path Church Road overpass where it is believed the suspect shot from.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call at 828-286-2911. A cash reward is also being offered to any information leading to an arrest of the suspect.
MORE NEWS: Man charged with attempted murder in Berea shooing still in hospital, official says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.