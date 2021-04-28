BOONE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Watauga Sheriff's Office says a deputy has died after he was shot while responding to a call for a welfare check.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in Boone, North Carolina for a welfare check. The homeowner's employer called deputies when the homeowner did not report for work or respond to phone calls.
Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property says the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say two deputies were shot upon entering the residence.
According to the Sheriff's Office, one officer, Sgt. Chris Ward, died after he was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The other officer, K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, remains on scene with unknown conditions.
The Sheriff's Office says law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents.
The Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said this in a statement:
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”
The Black Mountain Police Department in Buncombe Co. released this statement on Facebook:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Officer Logan Fox as they tragically lost their lives when they responded to a welfare check of a family and were shot. Both officers have died and our hearts are broken for both their families."
