GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with the active General Session Bench warrants.
Deputies say it's F.A.S.I.T team arrested 26-year-old Jameal Robinson.
Deputies say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. when they went to apprehend Robinson at an apartment complex located at 741 Woodruff Road.
They say Robinson was sitting in the passenger seat of a car. Deputies say when they approached him, he forced the driver out of the car and hopped in the driver's seat before accelerating away through buses before striking a deputy patrol's car.
They say no deputies were injured as a result.
Deputies also mention that for several minutes they lost sight of him, but found him as his car flipped in front of the Costco on Woodruff Road.
After a brief foot chase deputies found Robinson hiding under a car in the Costco parking lot and took him into custody, says deputies.
Robinson was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, says deputies.
