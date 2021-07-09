JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a woman after a narcotics investigation.
According to the Sheriff's Office, in July 2020 they began a narcotics investigation into a potential distributor of methamphetamine on Touchstone Way in the Sylva area of Jackson County.
Deputies say during the course of the investigation they conducted three purchases of methamphetamine from 45-year-old Kelly Jean Robinson.
According to deputies, on Monday, July 6 a Jackson County Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on Robinson for three counts of sell and/or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to sell and/or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say that on Thursday, July 8 Robinson was arrested and placed under a $100,000 secure bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.
