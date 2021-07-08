Greenville County deputies conducting death investigation on Hampden Drive in Greenville County (FOX CAROLINA/July 8, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating a death.
According to Deputy Kory Morian, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle at about 7:40 p.m. Morian says deputies located the vehicle on Hampden Drive, and a man was inside the vehicle.
Morian says deputies are now conducting a death investigation.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the man was found in the backseat of a car unresponsive when deputies got on the scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article we learn more.
