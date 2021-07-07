HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said on their official Facebook page that they need the public's help to find four men.
Deputies say the men are on the run and know the sheriff's office is looking for them.
Deputies say Colby Todd West is wanted for felony possession sch II controlled substance; Anthony Todd Pollard is wanted for possession methamphetamine, felony possession sch II, possession of drug paraphernalia; Dustin Yates Harrill is wanted for possession methamphetamine, resisting public officer, possession drug paraphernalia and Jason Ward Deso is wanted for felony conspiracy, conspire to sell/deliver sch II controlled substance.
If anyone has information as to where to find the men, contact the sheriff's office at 828-697-4911 or use the "Submit A Tip" feature on the mobile app.
