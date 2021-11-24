BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a man who is armed and dangerous after a pursuit, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, Dustin Curry is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and was last seen near I-240/ Charlotte Street at around 9:30 on Wednesday evening.
If anyone has information contact the Sheriff's Office.
MORE NEWS: DOJ: Greenville based chiropractor pleads guilty under False Claims Act
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.