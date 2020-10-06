WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman from Oklahoma on Monday on a charge of prostitution after an undercover operation.
According to the sheriff's office, the Special Operations Division conducted an undercover operation after receiving several complaints regarding a Fair Play business, King Spa, located on Herring Road.
Deputies said 71-year-old Sun Cha So Aldrich was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 5:50pm on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, Aldrich was released from the Oconee County Detention Center after posting bond. Aldrich was given a $440.00 surety bond.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
