GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Crowds gathered in downtown Greenville for rallies Saturday afternoon, attending peaceful protests following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Menneapolis, Minnesota.
Four peaceful protests were scheduled for the weekend in Greenville.
On Friday, a police officer who was seen in video of Floyd’s arrest with his knee on Floyd’s neck for seven minutes, even after Floyd complained he could not breathe and lost consciousness, was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Beth Brotherton with the City of Greenville released the following statement on the scheduled protests:
"The City is aware of two planned peaceful protests this weekend related to the Minneapolis police officer charged with murder, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The Greenville Police Department is prepared, as always, for large gatherings of people in our downtown. We are committed to ensuring the safety of those involved in the rallies and the Greenville community."
FIRST RALLY
Greenville Mayor Knox White attended Saturday's first rally and opened the event with a powerful speech where he spoke on his, and his city's, anger over Floyd's death.
"We're all here because we're proud to be here - because we're angry, we're upset," Knox said. "This action is an action that will live in infamy."
Knox and several other city officials attended the rally.
"We're all here because we want to be a voice for George Floyd - something he didn't have in that brief moment," the mayor said.
Protesters, many wearing masks as the coronavirus pandemic is still a reality, brought signs calling for justice. Many "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" chants could be heard throughout the city streets.
Cars passing the group along North Main Street honked their horns in support.
SECOND RALLY
Black Lives Matter and Fighting Injustice Together organized a second protest that began at Falls Park and continued with a protest down Main Street.
FIT founder Bruce Wilson said they had an agreement with law enforcement to march all the way to the city courthouse, but the group was not allowed to travel past E. North Street.
Our cameras saw at least three people being taken away from the crowd in handcuffs.
The activists claimed pepper spray may have been used on demonstrators at one point. FOX Carolina has reached out to police to try and confirm this.
Activist Derrick Quarles spoke to the crowd about the importance of voting and said he was planning another protest in front of Mayor Knox White's house at another date."
Another demonstrator thanked rally-goers for their "beautiful behavior" during the demonstration.
Organizers also asked protesters to pick up trash and passed around a garbage bag near the end of the demonstration in front of the Westin Poinsett.
Afterward, the protesters began marching toward Greenville's West End and just before 7 p.m., deputies on loud speaker ordered the crowd to turn around and head back to the park.
'We came out here peacefully and they tried to make it into something," said Wilson after deputies ordered the crowd to turn around.
The group did turn back briefly, but stopped again in the middle of Main Street in front of the Army Navy Store.
GOVERNOR SUPPORTS PEACEFUL PROTESTS
Governor McMaster took to social media to express his thoughts on protests:
South Carolinians are well within their rights to publicly and peacefully express anger over the inexcusable taking of George Floyd’s life. We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 30, 2020
McMaster tweeted that "South Carolinians are well within their rights to publicly and peacefully express anger over the inexcusable taking of George Floyd's life. We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this."
Greenville Law Enforcement Response:
Greenville's sheriff, interim police chief attend protests, say 'it's important' and something they hope to learn from
