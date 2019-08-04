GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with Greenville County are responding to a reported shooting Sunday afternoon, according to dispatch officials.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called around 4:20 pm to the corner of Kerns Avenue and Furman Road for a report of a shooting, according to dispatch.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office was pre-alerted, but is not responding since the victim currently does not have life threatening injuries, they told FOX Carolina.
No other details were given at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated with accurate, in-time information.
