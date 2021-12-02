HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Henderson County say they arrested a man after a traffic stop over the weekend during which multiple drugs were found.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies conducted a traffic stop for different vehicle violations and searched the car. During the search, deputies say they found 1.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, around one gram of heroin or fentanyl, one hand gun and $4,515 in cash.
Deputies identified the suspect as Thomas Benjamin Seigler of of Hendersonville and charged him with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Seigler is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
