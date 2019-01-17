CYPRESS, Tex. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is dead and another person wounded after a shooting at a church in Texas Thursday evening.
FOX station KRIV reports that Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating. According to deputies, the shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church was reported around 7 p.m. CST and confirmed it happened in the church parking lot.
KRIV reports no suspects are in custody.
Deputies are responding to reports of shots fired at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister Rd. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/o0RBQ5xtO6— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019
Developments continue to unfold at this time. Expect updates as we get them.
