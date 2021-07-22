HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – One person is dead and two others were injured after a man led deputies on a chase Wednesday, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.
Dalton Suttles is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and fleeing to elude arrest, according to deputies.
The chase began after deputies saw Suttles driving on North Carolina Highway 209 and found out he had several existing felony warrants.
Deputies tried to stop Suttles, but he continued driving westbound on Highway 23/74 towards the Haywood/Jackson line.
Several minutes into the pursuit, Suttles intentionally drive into oncoming traffic and continued driving westbound on US 23/74. He then hit a vehicle head-on, which killed one of the passengers and injured the other two, according to the Office.
Suttles was taken to the hospital and after he was released was taken to Haywood County Detention Center. Suttles is still there under no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.