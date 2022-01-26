ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured near the 300 block of Shockley Ferry Road.
Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 5:15 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been stabbed.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. According to deputies, their injures appear to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to deputies.
