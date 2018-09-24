GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At least one person is injured after a shooting in Greenville early Monday morning, according to dispatchers.
We're told the shooting happened at the Monaview Plaza on West Parker Road. GCSO later confirmed the victim was shot around 12:54 a.m. in the parking lot of the plaza. When deputies arrived, they found the victim and rendered aid until the victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS.
We're told the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.
As of writing, GCSO has no information on any suspects. Anyone who can step forward with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
