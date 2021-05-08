GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that one person was located with a gunshot wound while deputies responded to a shots fired call along Cedar Lane Rd. near Orchid Dr.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred along Gardenia Dr.
Deputies say that the victim is a male and has been transported to the hospital. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
GCSO says that there is no suspect information currently.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: BCPO: Suspect wanted for murder in New Jersey arrested in Greenville, SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.