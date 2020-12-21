SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies are responding to a reported shooting incident at a residence on Pinegate Dr. that left one person injured.
Deputies have not yet released any information on the condition of the victim
The scene has since been cleared, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Spartanburg county dispatch also confirmed that authorities were responding at the same location.
Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to the public.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Canadian province of Ontario will shut down the day after Christmas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.