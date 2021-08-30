FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina)- A wreck along Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 157 in Franklin County, GA. left one man dead and a child injured, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was ejected from the vehicle during the incident.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information.
