ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Anderson man died on Friday after he was stabbed during a physical altercation, Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirms.
Deputies said two neighbors on Jones street got into a dispute which eventually led to the physical fight. One of the neighbors was stabbed at least once during the incident.
According to deputies, Both neighbors were taken to the hospital, but one of them passed away from stab wounds.
Detectives and forensic personnel responded to the scene, and they are currently investigating. Deputies said they detained the suspect in the case and will release more information on them later.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene on Friday and identified the victim as Carlton Brian Sherman, 49.
According to the coroner, Sherman's death has been ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
