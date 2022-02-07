ANDERSON COUNTY, (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday night.
Deputies said they responded to the 7-11 on Highway 29 North. When they arrived at the scene they found out that a man had been shot at least one time. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives and forensic personnel also responded to the scene to investigate.
