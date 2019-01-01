GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a driver shot a person from another vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said they were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Bramlett Road and Camp Creek Road in reference to a gunshot victim.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt said a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after a minor traffic collision, when a passenger of one of the vehicles physically assaulted the other driver.
“The driver that was being assaulted pulled a firearm and shot the passenger at least one time,” Bolt said. “EMS transported the victim to a local hospital and the injuries are life threatening.”
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.