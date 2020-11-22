GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville deputies say that one person was injured from gunshot wounds on Sunday.
The Greenville County Sheriff's office say they received a call at around 3:57 pm on Sunday about shots fired in the parking lot of 91 Halton Rd.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that no charges have been filed yet and an investigation is ongoing.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
We will update the story when more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Guitar Center is filing for bankruptcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.