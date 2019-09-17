ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are investigating after one person was found shot along Old Trail Drive, Tuesday night just after 9:45 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they located the victim, who suffered at least one gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.
No suspects have been named as of writing.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating at this time.
MORE NEWS
Downtown Anderson to enact ban on tobacco and electronic cigarettes, spokesperson says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.