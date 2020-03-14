INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a shooting victim is recovering and the suspect has been detained Saturday evening.
We were first tipped off about the scene off of Asheville Highway in Inman around 7 p.m. We got more details about what happened around 8:20 p.m. SCSO says the shooting happened at a house near the Fast Point gas station, leaving the victim with a non-life threatening injury. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The suspect was detained on scene and taken to the sheriff's office. SCSO believes all parties involved are accounted for and there is no danger to the community.
The identity of the suspect was not immediately known.
