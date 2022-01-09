GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a stabbing near Lester Avenue and Alston Street.
Deputies said they responded to the scene just before 1:00 p.m. According to deputies, one victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.
There is no information regarding a suspect at this time, according to deputies. Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the stabbing.
