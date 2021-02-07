GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Legends Bar along Halton Rd. on Sunday.
Deputies say that upon arrival, they located an adult female victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was also struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.
The victim is being treated at the hospital at this time, according GCSO.
According to deputies, there is no information on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers 23-CRIME.
