HENDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An online tip has led to a man being charged for having material online related to child sexual abuse, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
A search warrant was issued and served at 22-year-old Andrew Scott Brock's home, according to deputies.
The Sheriff's Office said Brock was arrested and charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center where he received a $56,000 secured bond.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Deputies need help finding 3 young siblings reported missing in Rutherford Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.