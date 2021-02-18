OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies have released more details about a multi-state chase that unfolded at the beginning of February 2021.
30-year-old Artis O'Neal Wright and 22-year-old Amy Denise Fleming were booked into jail in Jackson County, N.C. after the end of the chase on Feb. 2, but were transferred to Oconee County on Thursday, Feb. 18 within the 2 o'clock hour.
OCSO says investigators with their Criminal Investigations Division were responding to a residence in Salem on Feb. 2, trying to nab the pair on charges from Franklin County, Georgia on fugitive from justice warrants. Those warrants, which have since been dropped, said Wright was wanted for armed robbery, while Fleming was wanted for possession of a knife or firearm during a crime, criminal attempt, and party to a crime.
Investigators say they found Fleming's car near Highway 11 and Picket Post Road, with Fleming at the wheel and Wright as a passenger. OCSO says they tried to pull them over to conduct a traffic stop, but Fleming instead sped off and passed other cars in a no-passing zone. OCSO says she used side roads initially, but made way back to Highway 11 and headed north. During this time, OCSO says she and Wright swapped placed, and Wright started driving.
Deputies say they tried using stop sticks to halt the pursuit, but Wright drove the car off the highway and onto Whitewater Falls Road. The pursuit then crossed into Jackson County, North Carolina, and didn't stop until the car came to a stop on Highway 107. Both Wright and Fleming fled on foot down and embankment, but both were taken into custody. Fleming needed medical attention for injuries she suffered while running on foot. Deputies also note a search of the car turned up a quantity of meth.
At this point, the pair were taken into custody by Jackson County deputies, and Oconee County deputies placed a hold at the time. Upon their transfer back to South Carolina, both Wright and Fleming were charged with one count each of failure to stop for blue light, reckless driving, and possession of meth.
Wright is also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature because OCSO says he tried to ram a deputy's vehicle off the road during the chase. He's also charged with driving under suspension with a probation violation, and served a magistrates bench warrant.
Both Wright and Fleming are still behind bars as of writing. Wright has a total of $91,040 combined in surety bonds, while Fleming has $10,440 total.
OCSO thanked Salem police and Jackson County deputies for their help.
