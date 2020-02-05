HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say two men are behind bars after trying to ram a deputy's patrol vehicle while trying to pull them over Tuesday.
A release from HCSO says around 5:40 a.m. on February 4, the office responded to Stepp Ponderosa Trail in the Edneyville area after being called to investigate reports of a discharged firearm. After speaking with the caller and getting a vehicle description, a deputy saw the suspect vehicle on Pilot Mountain Road. The deputy stopped his own car and activated emergency lights before exiting, but the suspect vehicle slowed before rapidly accelerating toward the deputy.
HCSO says the deputy was able to dive back into the car just as the suspect vehicle hit the driver-side door of patrol car, slamming it shut. The deputy was unharmed and the patrol car sustained moderate damage.
After that, the suspect vehicle continued into a nearby orchard, hitting several apple trees before sliding into a drainage ditch. Both driver and passenger fled on foot, but deputies figured out their identities and took them into custody on Wednesday.
The suspects are 22-year-old Bryson Freeman of Saluda, N.C. and 20-year-old Richard McMahan of Hendersonville, N.C. were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Both remain behind bars in the Henderson County Detention Center. Freeman has a $15,000 secured bond, while McMahan has a $20,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.