Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say they arrested two people after executing a search warrant at a home on Q Street, Thursday.
According to deputies, detectives with the Special Investigations Division executed the narcotics related search warrants on August 8. Detectives say the warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding the sale of drugs from the home.
During the search, detectives discovered 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine.
Deputies say Donnie Turner and Stephanie Barrett were both arrested and transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.
Both Turner and Barrett have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
