Colleton County, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say they were investigating a suspicious death near the 11000 block of Low County Highway.
When deputies and first responders with Colleton County Fire Rescue arrived on scene, they say they discovered a child left in a vehicle.
Investigators say they determined the child was deceased when they arrived.
Deputies say SLED's Child Fatality Division and SLED's Crime Scene Division responded and assisted in the investigation.
As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office says they have arrested two people. Rita Pangalangan and Larry King have both been charged in the minor child's death.
At this time, both Pangalangan and King are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting bond.
We reached out to the sheriff's office in Colleton County for more information and to see if they believe this case is tied in any way to 5-year-old Nevaha Adams' disappearance in Sumter.
The sheriff's office said at this time there is not a lot of information they can release on their investigation, but at this time, deputies say the child found in the vehicle is not Nevaha Adams.
We'll update as soon as we know more.
More news: Tonight, communities and police come together to celebrate National Night Out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.