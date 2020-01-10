Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to at least three crimes scenes early Friday morning.
Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the sheriff's office has confirmed that all three scenes are connected.
First, Both the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville Police were called to the Azalea Place Apartments early Friday morning around 12:15.
Dispatchers confirmed both agencies responded to the complex on Rutherford Road.
Deputies said they found a man dead inside a car, suffering from at least one gunshot.
Shortly later deputies were called to North Greenville Hospital in Travelers Rest where they say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. Lt. Jimmy Bolt said that victim was driven to the hospital in someone's car. That man also died.
Deputies also responded to Piney Mountain Park on Worley Road where they believe a shooting happened.
Deputies didn't elaborate how the scenes are connected. They are continuing to investigate at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime.
