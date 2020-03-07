UNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a person is injured after an accidental shooting near Una Saturday evening.
We first confirmed with dispatch around 9:30 p.m. that deputies were responding to an address on the 1200 block of Edgewood Avenue. We then learned from SCSO around 10:40 p.m. the victim suffered an accidental gunshot wound to a leg.
We're told the victim is facing non-life threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
