SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said they are investigating an incident that happened outside a bar along Hayne Street in Spartanburg Wednesday morning.
The incident happened outside Red’s Grill.
Emergency dispatchers could only confirm a disturbance had been reported.
Deputies later said that someone had been assaulted and a gun had been fired during the altercation. No one was shot, however.
Our crew at the scene saw multiple deputies outside the business and a large rifle being taken into evidence. Deputies were also examining a white SUV in the parking lot. A tow truck later hauled the white SUV from the scene and the last deputy's cruiser followed.
The sheriff's office said the investigation was active and ongoing but neither the victim nor witnesses were being cooperative as of Wednesday afternoon.
