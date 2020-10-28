UNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a person was reportedly grazed by a bullet Thursday evening.
County dispatch confirmed the call on Law Street came in around 8:40 p.m. The scene was just unfolding with SCSO on scene.
Master Deputy Tony Ivey with SCSO says the incident happened inside a residence, and that the person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor, non-life threatening injury. Investigators were still in the area into the 9 p.m. hour.
