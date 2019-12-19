GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies say a man accused of attempted murder is in custody after a pursuit Thursday evening.
Sgt. Jeff Graham first confirmed to FOX Carolina the chase ended near Highway 34 and Eddy Road in Ninety Six.
Graham was later able to confirm the suspect was Dillon Scott Dobbins, who was originally wanted for attempted murder. We first told you about Dobbins on December 14.
Deputies say Dobbins shot a person in the leg in the Marshall Circle area earlier in the month. He was also wanted for attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
