TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said the SWAT team was called out to an incident involving a barricaded suspect Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the situation was unfolding on Center Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

A few minutes later, we were told that suspect was in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

