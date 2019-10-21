Starr, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Starr for a shooting.
According to deputies, the call came in around 10:45 a.m. for a home on Gentry Road.
Deputies say when they arrived the located a victim that had been shot at least one time. The sheriff's office says the victim was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives and forensic investigators are responding to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Deputies: Suspect that eludes law enforcement for more than a month now in custody on multiple charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.