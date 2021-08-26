GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after Cherokee County SWAT and deputies were in a stand-off with a person of interest who would not come out of their home.
Deputies went to a home on 15th Street around 8:15 a.m. Thursday for a possible sexual assault call, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. The person of interest in the home refused to come out.
According to Sheriff Mueller, the person of interest is Robert Thomson.
Thomson has been charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Deputies said SWAT was requested and a negotiator was eventually able to convince the person of interest to come out after an hour long stand-off.
The alleged victim was at Cherokee Medical Center seeking medical treatment during the stand-off, according to Mueller.
The Sheriff's Office said this is an ongoing investigation and the person of interest is being interviewed by investigators. A search warrant of the home to look for additional evidence is also underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.