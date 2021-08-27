ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a person of interest in an armed robbery incident, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened July 28 at the Days Inn in Anderson, according to deputies.
Detectives said that they need to speak with Amya Curry in regards to the incident.
Anyone with information regarding Curry or her whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2021-33884.
