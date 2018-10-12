HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - One person is safe after a water rescue in Henderson County Friday morning, deputies said.
The water rescue happened on Butler Bridge Road, which has been closed since Thursday due to flooding from Michael.
The call came in at 10:32 a.m.
Deputies, the Henderson County Rescue Squad, and multiple fire departments responded.
Deputies said the vehicle drove past barricades and wanted to remind other drivers not to make the same mistake.
“Many roads have reopened today but some in the county are still closed,” said Allison Nock, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “So, if you encounter barricades, they are there for a reason. Please don’t drive around them.”
