ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are responding to a reported shooting on Sunday night, Anderson County dispatch confirms.
The shooting was reported along Boiter Road, dispatch says.
Sergeant Foster with ACSO says one person died, after the homeowner opened fire.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is on scene. Forensic investigators and detectives are also responding.
The coroner has not released the identity of the deceased.
