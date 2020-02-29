ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a person is recovering after being shot in Anderson.
ACSO says the shooting happened on the 1700 block of W. Whitner Street. The victim was driven to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Details on a suspect were not released at the time.
