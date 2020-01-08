CANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies say a person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Candler.
BCSO could not release much in the way of specifics, but confirmed the shooting unfolded on Liberty Road. We're told the victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Information regarding how the shooting happened and any suspect details were not readily available.
Expect updates from FOX Carolina as they become available.
