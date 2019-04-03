WEST PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies are investigating after a person was hurt in a shooting on Wednesday.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Allen Street, off Highway 8.
The victim was shot in the elbow.
Deputies said the victim told them he was walking down the street when someone he knew approached him and told him to repay a debt. When the victim refused, the other person reportedly shot him.
"The victim stated that he did not want to press changes or have law enforcement investigate the case," said Sgt. JT Foster. "He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
