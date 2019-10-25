Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were called to a shooting at Herdklotz Park.
Deputies did not release details of what led up to the shooting but say they have detained the shooter and that there is no threat to the public.
At this time, we're told the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
