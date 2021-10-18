POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies need help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to ac recent incident at the Dollar General in Green Creek, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said someone stole money from the donation jar. The donation jar was raising money for the Polk County Toy Run, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (828)-894-3001.
