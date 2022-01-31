PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A two-month long drug investigation had led to the arrest of a Pickens woman, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Barbara Ann Goodman is charged with two counts of third-degree trafficking methamphetamine and third-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Office.
The Office said deputies used a search warrant on January 5 at Goodman’s home on Breazeale Road, which led to Goodwin being arrested and charged her with third-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. However, Goodman was able to make bond and went back to her home.
Following her release, agents continued to investigate Goodman’s activities through undercover operations. On January 21, agents used a second search warrant at Goodman’s home. In this incident, Goodman was charged with two counts of third-degree trafficking methamphetamine.
Goodman is now at the Pickens County Detention Center without bond.
